The Willows California Highway Patrol have identified the person they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian in July, according to a press release.
On July 5 at around 2:50 a.m., Ronald Huffman, 52, of Willows was allegedly driving his Acura south on County Road 99W after turning from County Road 48 – he was traveling at approximately 40 mph.
Benjamin Maisonet, 24, of Chico was in the southbound lane of County Road 99W south of County Road 48, directly ahead of the Acura, according to the press release.
The Acura collided with Maisonet and continued driving south.
According to archives, another driver saw Maisonet after the collision and called 911.
Maisonet was transported to Enloe Medical Center with major injuries.
This investigation has been referred to the Glenn County District attorney.
“Officers at the California Highway Patrol, Willows area, worked diligently on this case and would like to thank the numerous citizens and businesses who assisted,” it was stated in the press release. “The cooperation of the community was integral to the determination of the sequence of events that precipitated Mr. Maisonet’s injuries and the person responsible.”