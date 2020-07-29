Hit-and-run victim continues to recover

Ben Maisonet, a 24-year-old Chico resident, was walking along Highway 99W in Willows when an unknown driver struck him and fled the scene.
The driver was going north on Highway 99W just south of County Road 48 when they struck Maisonet at around 2:50 a.m. on July 5.
Following the collision, another driver saw Maisonet and called 911 and he was taken to the hospital and has been there since.
In an update released last week, the California Highway Patrol said a person of interest has been identified, however, because this is an ongoing investigation, they aren’t releasing a name yet.
According to the press release, once the investigation is complete, the CHP will forward their report and recommendations to the Glenn County District Attorney.
“We would like to thank the Glenn County community for their assistance in locating the vehicle and driver,” it was stated in the press release.
Savannah Ferguson, Maisonet’s longtime girlfriend, said he is recovering but they are still facing challenges.
“He’s doing a great job, he’s making a lot of progress,” Ferguson said. “... Some days are rough but he’s recovering.”
Some of his injuries include a shattered pelvis, shattered elbow, multiple broken ribs, broken sternum, lacerated spleen, bruised liver and more.
She said he has a long road to recovery.
“It’s a life-altering thing for Ben. He loves basketball and cooking and playing with his nieces and nephews. Now, he has to learn how to walk again,” Ferguson said.
A GoFundMe has also been set up to help with medical bills and expenses while he is recovering: https://bit.ly/3eTiEny.