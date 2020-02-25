The bees buzz at Dean Fumasi’s home in Orland where he and his wife, Michele, care for three hives.
Fumasi said they began beekeeping in their backyard about five years ago after they were inspired by his wife’s cousin’s backyard hives.
“I’ve kind of been interested in them for quite a long time and then, five years ago on Super Bowl Sunday, we were over at my wife’s cousin’s house and he had two hives,” Fumasi said. “So I went out and sat with (the bees) … I was just enamored in watching the bees coming and going.”
He said, that spring, they went to Olivarez Honey Bees’ annual Hobby Day and Honeybee Festival.
“A lot of people go to learn about the bees and you can buy your packages there,” Fumasi said.
Now, the Fumasis have three hives with bees flying in and out carrying pollen, nectar or water and producing honey.
He said each hive can produce about 75 to 100 pounds of honey each year.
They don’t typically sell their honey except to a few people who have asked them – but they give a lot away as gifts.
“My wife has friends at work that have wanted to buy a couple bottles but it makes great Christmas gifts,” Fumasi said.
He said the bees also help pollinate their garden and he just enjoys beekeeping.
“I enjoy every aspect of it, I really do,” Fumasi said. “It’s good for the environment ... and we have the garden and stuff like that, so it helps that.”
He said the biggest challenge can be keeping the bees alive – things like Varroa mites or diseases can decimate a hive.
But there is treatment to help with those as well, he said.
“I’m probably in the hive a couple of times in the spring and (when the Varroa) treatment’s over – usually about two or three weeks – I let them go to business,” Fumasi said. “... As long as they’re flying in and out of (the hive), I leave them alone because they’re producing honey. That’s what their job is.”
He said he’ll check on the hives every so often for things like making sure they have enough room to continue producing honey and for the queen bee to continue laying eggs. If needed, he’ll add another super and the bees will start building that up with honey – the bees will leave the hive if they run out of room.
Fumasi said he recommends that anyone interested in hobby beekeeping give it a try.
“Do it. If I can learn, anybody can learn,” he said. “... It’s a lot easier than most people think … It’s education, like anything else. You just got to be patient and find out for yourself.”
Bee packages
He said a package of bees from OHB comes with approximately three pounds of bees along with a queen and syrup.
In the packages, Fumasi said, the queen bee comes in her own little box because the other bees have to get used to her – which can take a few days.
“They need a queen,” Fumasi said. “All they know is work and without a queen, they die because she has to keep producing more (bees) to work for the hive. It’s all for the betterment of the hive.”
He said when one takes home their package of bees, they’ll need to have the deep bee box – or brood chamber – set up with frames and keep the queen off to the side at first. Then turn the package upside down and dump the bees out into the hive.
Then take the queen inside her box and use something – such as a piece of twine – to make sure she doesn’t fall to the bottom of the box and “sandwich her between two frames.”
The queen bee’s box has a small “candy” that’s used as a plug and as the bees get used to the queen, they’ll start to eat through the candy and release her into the hive.
Harvesting honey
“When it’s time to harvest, (the frame) is going to be full of capped honey and you’ll take your bucket and hot, electric knife … and you’ll just run it down (the frame) and you’ll cut the cap right off of that comb and cut both sides (of the frame),” Fumasi said.
He said then they will put it in a spinner and the centrifugal force separates the comb from the honey. Then it goes into the bucket. Fumasi said he runs the honey through a colander and then a small screen to remove some of the larger particles.
Fumasi said they usually harvest their honey around September.