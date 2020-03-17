The 12th annual Hobby Day and Honeybee Festival that was scheduled to take place in April has been canceled due to growing concern about the coronavirus.
Olivarez Honey Bees announced they will continue to sell package bees and queens and have a scheduled pick up on April 4 – when Hobby Day was supposed to take place.
They’re working to organize a dedicated pickup process.
Those that have already purchased packages and queens are being communicated with directly through email and phone.
For more information, concerning package bees and pickup instructions, visit the Olivarez Honey Bees, Inc. Facebook page or www.ohbees.com.