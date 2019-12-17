Music rang through the Willows Museum as attendees of the annual Christmas Open House last Thursday looked at the different displays and socialized.
Diane Valk, treasurer of the Museum Society of Willows, said the night had a good turnout.
“There’s something for everyone,” Valk said.
Curtis Hurlburt, president of the society, said the event is good for the museum by giving it “exposure and letting everybody know we’re here.”
The museum was decorated with strings of holiday lights, Christmas trees and more.
Attendees could also view the number of exhibits on display at the museum.
Gary Hansen, vice president of the Museum Society of Willows, said one of his favorite exhibits is for Dr. Etta Lund – who lived in Willows in the early 1900s.
The museum has a number of medical instruments from that time on display.
During the open house, the Mennonite Youth Choir performed a number of Christmas songs and the “Better Than Last Year” band performed following the choir.
The Willows Museum is open on Thursdays and Saturdays from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.