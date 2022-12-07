After wage negotiations began in September, local In-Home Support Services staff spoke at the Nov. 29 Glenn County Board of Supervisors meeting to further their efforts to acquire living wages.
According to a release issued by SEIU 2015, a Glenn County home care providers union, local home care workers are currently receiving $15 per hour – a lower hourly wage than fast food workers – and receive no retirement benefits, holiday pay, vacation time or healthcare.
“Wages for these workers (above minimum wage) are set by the Glenn County Board of Supervisors, with the funding for the IHSS program coming from federal, state and county dollars,” read the release. “The vast majority of funding (around 84-86%) comes from outside of the county. Because of the unique funding of the program, every time the county chooses to not raise their wages, they leave federal and state dollars on the table for which their community will never see.”
Union representatives said home care providers in surrounding counties are receiving better wages for the same work, while Glenn County providers take on multiple jobs and/or care for a huge number of recipients.
“This leads these workers to drive long distances between recipients, and even more so when they all have appointments across northern California,” read the release. “Much of that limited money is spent – never to be repaid – leaving workers with even less real wages than $15/hour.”
According to the release, Glenn County is home to more than 500 vulnerable seniors and people with disabilities who receive vital care from these 500 In-Home Supportive Services (IHSS) home care providers.
“These local home care providers are a crucial – and often unseen – Glenn County workforce, working to give our families the freedom and dignity to age safely within their homes,” read the release. “Many workers care for residents who live with debilitating mental and mobility disabilities.”
During the Nov. 29 meeting, local home care providers and union representatives addressed the Glenn County Board of Supervisors during the public comments portion of the meeting, outlining the challenges of their job and highlighting the many responsibilities they handle each day that would elicit a wage increase.
“Back in September, through their union, SEIU Local 2015, Glenn County home care providers began negotiations for a contract with better wages,” read the release. “Not only has bargaining been slow, the county’s current offer is nowhere near acceptable. With costs significantly outpacing wages for years, home care workers can’t afford the county to drag its feet during another holiday season.”
Union representatives said during the meeting that contract negotiations include requests to use state and federal funding to increase home care worker wages. These funds would also provide additional training opportunities for home care workers, to increase their skills and professional knowledge, according to union representatives.
While the board heard several comments from the public regarding this issue, no formal action was taken during the meeting. Union representatives said there are two more wage negotiation meetings scheduled before the end of the year.