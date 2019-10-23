Homecoming brings community together

Homecoming Week (Oct. 7 through Oct. 11) at Orland High School was a whirlwind of activities. Students participated in daily dress up days – including PJ Day, Athlete vs. Mathlete Day, Decades Day, Tourist Day and Senior Dress Up Day. Senior Dress Up Day is when underclassmen pay to dress up their favorite Seniors however they want for a day.
This is always a memorable day with all the laughs, but it is also a great way to fundraise, as the senior class made over $4,000 going toward their Senior Trip.
Another smashing new way to fundraise at OHS was the Car Smash Fundraiser, in which kids pay to smash a car with a sledgehammer to get their anger out.
The OHS cheer team, varsity football team, OHS band and a few leadership students went on the Trojan Tour and traveled to Orland schools to hold rallies to spread spirit and fun.
Trojan Tour rallied up Fairview, Mill Street and C.K. Price students in a really fun way.
Homecoming Week’s theme was “Lights, Camera, Action!” as the classes built a float representing their favorite movie.
Freshman built a “Cars” float, sophomores had “Teen Beach Movie,” juniors had “Toy Story” and seniors with “Wizard of Oz.”
Many dedicated students went to float building everyday after school to build these magnificent and creative floats. All these floats were showcased in the Homecoming Parade on Friday, and many community members lined the streets to show support and look at the floats.
It was announced at the football game that the senior class won the float competition with their “Wizard of Oz” float.
The Homecoming game was against the Oroville Tigers, and the Orland High varsity football team won 31-13.
Also, the titles of Homecoming King and Queen were given to seniors Benicio Martinez and Brynna Foster.
The Homecoming dance was held after the game and there was a good turn out. Many kids were having fun dancing the night away.
OHS senior Cameron Garrison said that, “It was a great last Homecoming dance.”
Senior Alexia Mendoza stated, “It made me want to have a dance after every home game.”
Leadership teacher, Jason Ovitz said that Homecoming “creates camaraderie, a feeling of accomplishment and brings the whole community together.”
To all his leadership students, he said, “They did a fantastic job keeping up with all the events and spreading Trojan spirit wherever they go.”
Homecoming Week always succeeds to bring not only all the Orland High students together to spread school spirit, but also to bring the entire Orland community together to enjoy the activities.