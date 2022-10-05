Honeybee Discovery Center buzzing with activity this weekend

As part of a continued effort to pollinate minds, the Honeybee Discovery Center in Orland will be buzzing with honey-based activities this weekend.
Carolina Burreson, vice president of the Board of Directors for the Honeybee Discovery Center, said the center’s current exhibit “Honey! Natural, Healthy, Delicious” will be on display when the doors open to the public on Friday and Saturday.
According to Burreson, the exhibit explores how honey is made and extracted. It also includes history about the commodity and useful purposes for both medicinal and culinary reasons.
The exhibit is also very hands-on, said Burreson, with several interactive components, including a honey in a bag station so kids can feel the texture without making a mess, a microscope that allows you to see what bees look like magnified 100 times the size that the human eye views them, a kaleidoscope to experience how bees see the world with compound eyes, magnifying glasses and an observation hive where attendees can see real, live bees at work.
There are also several handouts and activity sheets, said Burreson.
The Honeybee Discovery Center is open the first Friday and Saturday of each month from 3-6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
There is also a storytime each day the center is open. On Fridays, storytime is held at 4 p.m. and on Saturdays storytime is held at 11 a.m.
This Friday, Burreson said the center will be closing at 5:30 p.m. in preparation for its honey tasting fundraiser event.
According to Burreson, the fundraiser will include a tour of the “Honey! Natural, Healthy, Delicious” exhibit, hors d’orderves and beverages, a honey tasting and there will also be a honey education component.
“It will be social and fun, but you will go home knowing a bit more about honey,” said Burreson.
Tickets for the honey tasting fundraiser cost $25 and can be purchased on the Honeybee Discovery website.
Late last year, Burreson said the center’s board of directors had final design concept as well as a completed feasibility study for a new state-of-the-art facility that is slated to be built in an empty lot owned by the city of Orland that is behind the current Discovery Center location, which the city is leasing to the center with the intention that it build the facility there.
As of Oct. 1, Burreson said center officials have started campaigning for the funds necessary to build the new facility and other fundraising events similar to the honey tasting event will be planned in the near future.
There will also be a fundraiser in coordination with the Butte Agriculture Foundation that will run from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31. According to Burreson, funds that are donated during this time will be partially matched.
“It is a great opportunity for the public to support the community because seed sponsors will partially match each donation,” said Burreson. “Last year, we raised close to $9,000 in matching funds.”
Burreson said the goal is to raise $100,000, all of which will go directly to capital campaigning. Those that are interested in donating can do so directly on the Honeybee Discovery website.
At this time, Burreson said the center is also looking for volunteers to help out at the nonprofit organization.
In addition to opening to the public one weekend per month, Burreson said the center is currently booking field trip opportunities as well as private tours. These can both be booked on the facility’s website.
The Honeybee Discover Center is located at 501 Walker St. in Orland.
For more information, call 530-805-2899 or email honeybeediscovery@gmail.com.