After acquiring an architect in August, plans are moving forward to build a new state-of-the-art Honeybee Discovery Center in Orland.
Carolina Burreson, vice president of the Board of Directors for the Honeybee Discovery Center, said the board has been working with the architects the past few months and have obtained the final design concept as well as completed a feasibility study.
“We are also looking at creating an advisory council and doing an expansion feasibility study,” said Burreson.
Board members have been raising money and planning to build the advanced facility in an empty lot owned by the city of Orland that is behind the current Discovery Center location, which the city is leasing to them with the intention that they build the facility there.
“The current space is just a temporary spot for us,” said Burreson. “The historical building is limited in space and we are unable to provide all of the programs we would like to offer to the community.”
Burreson said they are years away from the actual building process at this time, but the ball is definitely in motion and plans are coming together.
“If it were up to us, we would have had it built yesterday,” said Burreson.
The main focus of the center will be education, said Burreson, and will include a full educational center with interactive exhibits, an amphitheater and gardens for pollinator programs where visitors can learn about bees and agriculture. There are also plans to include other elements like a rooftop garden with viewing windows and possibly a livestream of the activity happening there, a museum with rotating exhibits, a wrap-around theater and more.
The board is working to make the building as sustainable as possible with the goal of making it a Net Zero facility and a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold building.
“There is nothing like this in the area right now, so the new facility will really set a new standard for sustainability in our area,” said Burreson.
Burreson said the new facility will have indoor and outdoor components that can be rented for community events such as weddings, parties and meetings as well.
According to Burreson, the design of the new facility has already garnered great attention and has received multiple awards to date, including recognition from the San Diego Green Building Council, the Gold Nugget Award and it was also an American Institute of Architects AIA Film Challenge finalist.
Burreson said details about the new design will not be released until closer to the beginning of construction.
While the center was closed for about a year in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, work behind the scenes didn’t stop.
“We were definitely not idle,” said Burreson. “We were very busy bees during that time.”
Burreson said the board spent much of that time doing the behind the scenes work on governance, and even completed all of the necessary steps to receive their official 501c3s designation in October.
The center also began offering virtual tours on their website at that time, which are still available to view.
The Honeybee Discovery Center, located at 501 Walker St., Orland, will be open on the first Friday of each month, from 3-7 p.m.
While the center is open, there will be storytime for young children at 4 p.m. and another at 4:30 p.m. for older children.
During the next opening, on Friday, Dec. 3, Burreson said Santa will be playing a visit to the discovery center from 3-6 p.m. and photos with Old St. Nick will be available free of charge.
Burreson said a new exhibit will also be making its debut in January and the center plans to bring back more of the hands-on activities soon.
For more information, visit the Honeybee Discovery Center Facebook page or www.honeybeediscoverycenter.org.