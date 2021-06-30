Honeybee Discovery Center to be open on Friday

Guests are once again buzzing about bees at the Honeybee Discovery Center in Orland.
Donica O’Laughlin, educational coordinator at the center, said the center closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was able to reopen in April during an event in Orland and again in May and June. They have also had some groups tour the center on their own.
The center is typically open on the first Friday of each month and the public is invited to see its current exhibit on July 2.
“We have our exhibit that we had opened in March of last year and then had to shut down, ‘Bees are Nuts About Almonds,’” O’Laughlin said.
The current exhibit is about bees and their relationship to almonds and almond pollination, O’Laughlin said. It includes an observation hive; artifacts like old equipment; a TV screen that shows the process from pollination to almonds going to market; photos; and more.
The exhibit is planned to be on display through December with a new exhibit to follow.
The Honeybee Discovery Center, located at 501 Walker St., Orland, will be open on Friday, July 2, from 3-7 p.m.
While the center is open, there will be a storytime for young children at 4 p.m. and another at 4:30 p.m. for older children.
O’Laughlin said current COVID-19 modifications include not having things like costumes, books and a microscope out for children but that could change for the August opening.
Status of the Honeybee Discovery Center
On the lot behind the current facility, there are plans to build a state-of-the-art Honeybee Discovery Center. The city is leasing them the land with the intention that the center is built there.
“We’re working hard on fundraising and we hope people will be excited about supporting our venture to build the state-of-the-art center that we’re planning,” O’Laughlin said.
She said it will be designed to fit into the atmosphere of Orland while being a state-of-the-art building.
The main focus of the center will be education, including having elements like a rooftop garden for bees, a museum with rotating exhibits and more.
The hope is also to accommodate for meetings and gatherings.
“The center is in Orland because Orland and the North State … make up the queen bee capital of North America,” O’Laughlin said. “... Bees pollinate one-third of all the food that we eat. We want to educate people (about) what can you do in your yard that can help the bees, what kind of things can you use to take care of pests that don’t affect the bees.”
While the center had been closed for about a year, work didn’t stop.
“While we’ve been closed, we’ve been working on creating our own 501(c)(3) so that we become independent, although the Butte Ag Foundation has been wonderful to us,” O’Laughlin said.
She said they have applied to the state and are waiting to hear from them.
“We can’t apply to grants until we have our own 501(c)(3),” O’Laughlin said.
She said they also have some architects on board and are working on a feasibility study.
“We were closed for a year, but we weren’t sitting still,” O’Laughlin said.
For more information, visit www.honeybeediscoverycenter.org/.