Ice cream social planned to increase fire awareness

The Glenn County Resource Conservation District (RCD), Elk Creek Volunteer Fire Department and its partners will host the third annual Ice Cream Social - Fire Awareness & Meet Your Partners event in Elk Creek on Friday.
The outdoor event, which was first held in 2019 with an attendance of almost 100 people, aims to connect the public with first responders in their community.
“The fun evening will include kids activities, demonstrations, fire engines, CAL FIRE’s Helicopter, how to protect your home and/or ranch, and more,” read a release issued by Glenn County RCD. “Let’s help increase fire awareness and encourage protection of our community and property.”
The event will be held on the football field at Elk Creek High School from 6-8 p.m. June 17. Presentations by each participating partner will take place starting at 6:30 p.m.
For more information, call Glenn County RCD at 530-934-4601 extension 5, email kellie@glenncountyrcd.org or visit www.glenncountyrcd.org.