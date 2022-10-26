Willows area California Highway Patrol reported several injuries resulting from multiple collisions occurring around Glenn County last week.
State Route 162
Just after 2 p.m. on Oct. 18, Willows area California Highway Patrol officers and an ambulance were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on State Route 162 at County Road D
According to officials, S. Rai, 22, of Yuba City, was driving a Freightliner northbound on County Road D toward the intersection of State Route 162. After coming to a stop at the stop sign at the intersection, CHP officials said Rai, for unknown reasons, failed to yield to westbound traffic.
At that time, M. Cohan, 30, of Willows, was traveling westbound on State Route 162 with her two young children in the car.
According to officials, Rai entered the intersection directly in the path of Cohan and allowed the front of his Frightliner to collide with the left rear of Cohan’s vehicle.
As a result of the collision, Cohan complained of pain and minor injuries but was not transported for medical treatment.
CHP officials said drugs or alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the collision and all parties involved were wearing seatbelts at the time of incident.
County Road 99W
Just before 5 a.m. on Oct. 19, Willows area California Highway Patrol officials reported that Marista Vargas Puga, 45, of Willows, was driving north on County Road 99W, north of County Road 30, when she attempted to pass a slow moving vehicle in front of her.
At the same time, Stephen Green, 52, of Corning, was traveling southbound on the roadway.
“Puga observed oncoming headlights but believed she had enough time to make the pass on the slower moving vehicle,” said CHP officials.
Green also observed oncoming headlights while Puga was attempting to pass the other vehicle, and attempted to turn to the right but was struck by the oncoming vehicle.
CHP officials said Puga realized the oncoming vehicle was closer than she believed it to be but was unable to move to the right as she was directly next to the vehicle she was attempting to pass.
Both parties were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collision, said officials. Puga did not sustain any injuries. Green sustained major injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for treatment.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this incident, according to CHP officials.
Sixth Avenue
Just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, Phillip Barton, 52, of Irvine, was traveling north on Sixth Avenue, south of County Road 6 at approximately 60-65 miles per hour, according to officials.
According to Willows area California Highway Patrol officials, as he approached the intersection of County Road 9, Barton realized too late that there was a stop sign.
“He attempted to stop but was unable,” said officials. “He drove his vehicle through the stop sign and crossed County Road 9.”
After traveling through the intersection, Barton’s vehicle struck several pieces of PG&E equipment located on the southwest corner of the intersection.
CHP officials said Barton sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision and was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico for evaluation.
According to officials, Barton claimed to be unfamiliar with the roadway and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the incident.