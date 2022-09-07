Glenn County officials, in coordination with Glenn County Grows, are asking the community to participate in an economic development survey to gather input on the challenges and opportunities regarding local businesses, employers and start-ups.
“Glenn Grows believes in creating opportunities, providing mentorship and delivering resources for Glenn County businesses, creating employment in our community and connecting our workforce to careers with a goal of a happy, healthy, productive and prosperous citizenry,” read a statement released by county officials.
The mission of Glenn County Grows is to grow the local economy and be a resource for businesses while promoting retention, expansion opportunities, and business attraction within Glenn County.
Officials said Glenn County Grows hopes to stimulate economic growth for a happy, healthy, productive and prosperous Glenn County.
The economic development survey can be completed online at https://tinyurl.com/2s4cuy5t.
Responses will be collected through Sept. 18 at 11:59 p.m.
Topics discussed in the survey include business assistance, services, resources that residents would like to see offered within the county, roadblocks or obstacles when starting or expanding a local business and feedback regarding how Glenn County Grows can continue to assist the community.
Once the public input period is complete, county officials will review all the feedback and post
an outcome to the survey page.
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/9yncj35n.