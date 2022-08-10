One person died in a single-vehicle collision on Interstate 5 last week.
According to a release issued by the Willows area California Highway Patrol, Tomas Juan Gaspar, 41, of Pixley, was driving a 2008 Cadillac SUV at an unknown speed northbound on Interstate 5 south of County Road 24 at 12:40 p.m. on Aug. 3 when, for reasons that are still being investigated, he steered the vehicle to the left and into the gravel median.
“Mr. Gaspar steered his vehicle back to the right causing his vehicle to drive in a northeasterly direction, across the northbound lane of Interstate 5,” read the release. “As Mr. Gasper’s vehicle drove onto the dirt/gravel shoulder of Interstate 5, just north of County Road 24, the vehicle began overturning multiple times in a northeasterly direction.”
According to the release, Gasper – who was believed to not be wearing a seatbelt – was ejected from the vehicle before it came to rest on the west shoulder of Interstate 5.
Gasper sustained failure injuries as a result of the crash.
A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident, Gloria Valdovinos, 34, of Pixley, was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured, according to the release.
At this time, alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this incident, according to officials.