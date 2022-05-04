The Butte County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue received a report of a deceased person near a sandbank along the Sacramento River south of Hamilton City last week.
According to a release issued by the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office Boating and Patrol Division located and recovered the deceased person on Sunday, April 24 at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The location of the body was determined to be within the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office jurisdiction so local officials responded and took possession of the deceased.
“The cause of death, identity and any further description of the decedent is undetermined at this time,” read the release. “The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office will release any further information regarding this incident once it becomes available.”
The Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force is actively investigating the circumstances
surrounding the decedent’s death and are checking surrounding jurisdictions for any reported
missing persons, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Glenn Investigations and Narcotics Task Force at 530-934-6431 or visit 543 West Oak Street, Willows.