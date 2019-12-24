Two pharmacy robberies – one in Orland and another in Redding – are believed to be connected, according to the Redding and Orland police departments.
The Redding Police Department arrested three suspects in connection to the robbery.
The Walgreens pharmacy on Newville Road in Orland was robbed on Dec. 11 around 9 p.m., according to the Orland Police Department.
Witnesses reported that a man with a gray zip-up hoodie, white shoes and black gloves forced his way into the pharmacy and stole medication.
Video surveillance showed the suspect running from the store to the north.
Less than two hours later, a robbery was reported at the Walgreens on Cypress Street in Redding.
Sgt. Danny Smetak, with the investigations division of the Redding Police Department, said the department got a call about a potential robbery and as officers arrived, they saw a car matching the suspect vehicle description and officers attempted an enforcement stop but the vehicle reportedly fled.
The vehicle ended up on Interstate 5 and as the vehicle exited, two juvenile suspects fled from the car on foot and were later apprehended.
The driver, Vincent Qualls, 40, a transient, allegedly continued driving but ended up stopping and officers took him into custody.
He was booked into Shasta County Jail on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, child endangerment, contributing to a minor, evading law enforcement, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
The two juveniles were arrested on charges related to the robbery.
Smetak said the incidents are still under investigation – although they believe the two robberies are connected, but they’re still looking into it.