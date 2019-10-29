Just for Children luncheon

The Just for Children of Glenn County will host its 23rd annual charitable luncheon to raise money for families with seriously ill children in the county.
According to archives, the organization works to help the families who may need economic help with nonmedical expenses – such as gas and food.
The luncheon will be on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Glenn County Fairgrounds in the arts and crafts building (a new location).
Doors will open at 10:46 a.m. to view raffle prizes and lunch will be served at 12:14 p.m. Tickets may be purchased beforehand for $25 by calling 517-1529 or at the door for $30 if seating is still available.
Prepaid tables for eight may be reserved.