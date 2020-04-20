There’s a new set of paws helping patrol the streets of Orland.
K-9 Dutch joined the police department as the partner of Officer Thomas Roenspie. The duo recently completed basic handler school and started patrol work.
Dutch is a 3-year-old German Shepherd Belgian Malinois mix and was donated to the Orland Police Department by Meyer’s Police Canine Training.
Roenspie and Dutch completed their five-week training on April 10 – which was paid for by a grant from the North Valley Community Foundation and Butte Strong fund, which also paid for Dutch’s equipment.
“It was a big learning experience for me and him, but especially for me,” Roenspie said. “Him, as a dog, he is high drive so he picked it up pretty quick.”
The main aspects of training, he said, included obedience, narcotics detection and apprehension and patrol work.
They began patrol work last week.
Roenspie said they even had their first surrender on Thursday.
He said there was a residential burglary in progress and when Dutch and Roenspie showed up, he called into the house and told the suspect to come out and said that he had a dog that he could send into the house after them.
After that, he said the suspect came out.
“Usually, people give up right away (when they know there’s a K-9),” Roenspie said. “... There’s a slim chance you’re getting away and that gets smaller with a dog. He’s a huge deterrent and usually the force (used) goes down and injury to people goes down.”
Another benefit of having dogs on the police force, he said, is their sense of smell for things like narcotics detection.
“His nose is way more sensitive than the human nose,” Roenspie said. “He can smell things we can’t even see.”
He said, with Orland being a smaller town with a smaller police force, sometimes officers work alone. But with Dutch, he always has a partner.
“I’ve always been a dog person,” Roenspie said. “... For me it’s like having the ultimate partner. He’s always going to have my back.”
The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit also includes Officer Grant Carmon and Ruger, an 8-year-old German Shepherd Belgian Malinois mix.
The K-9 unit is 100 percent funded by the community, Roenspie said, and he invites people to attend the Laws and Paws Music Festival that’s scheduled for Aug. 29.
“Me and Dutch would like to thank anyone who donates to the K-9 fund,” Roenspie said. “Thank you to the North Valley Community Foundation and Butte Strong Fund for funding his training.”