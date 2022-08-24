Kids Bike Day continues tradition in honor of long-time organizer

The Orland Raceway has been hosting a kids bike night at the facility since 1990 but this year’s event, held on Saturday, was much more emotional because it honored the event’s long-time organizer Barbara Crain after her passing.
“Continuing the event was a challenge, but the most rewarding,” said Ashley Amaro, organizer of this year’s event. “The event wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community, the track crew and all the volunteers.”
According to Amaro, more than 125 children, ranging in age from 3-14, participated in the bike races this year and more than 75 additional kids signed up for bike giveaway portions of the night.
“Barbara’s goal each year was to beat her amount of bikes and helmets from the year before and that every child would receive a bike and helmet,” said Amaro. “After her passing we all knew that we had to continue her goals because she’s worked so hard towards this event for 20 plus years. Those who have helped with this event have always done it for the kids and this year was just that much more special for Barbara as well.”
Amaro said during the bike giveaway, 74 bikes and helmets were given out to local children.
“Not every child was able to get a bike and helmet, but it was definitely the largest turnout of donations we’ve had throughout the years,” said Amaro. “Bikes and helmets were all donated from multiple businesses and families in Corning, Orland, Chico and Willows. There were also many donations from the racers at the track.”
According to Amaro, organizers felt it was important to keep this long-standing tradition going after Crain’s passing because the event was something that she looked forward to every year.
“She loved getting the community involved, getting more promotion for the track, but mainly giving bikes to all the kids and seeing their smiles throughout the night,” said Amaro.
Winners of this year’s bike races, by age-division, include:
Ages 3-5
1st – Ellie Sue
2nd – Kory Quisenberry
3rd – Keegan
Ages 6-8
1st – Dominique Scarpete
2nd – Wade Eden
3rd – Dinno Chapla
Ages 9-11
1st – Aiden Ross
2nd – Colten Pollin
3rd – Bo Lynes
Ages 12-14
1st – Jordan Taylor
2nd – Trevor Olson
3rd – Demetrius Sanches
“I just want to thank everybody who helped out,” said Amaro. “From the generous sponsors, all the volunteers that helped, the Orland Raceway personnel and most importantly all the fans that showed up to make this event as successful as it was.”