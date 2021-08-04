The Orland Raceway is sponsoring a kids bike day event on Saturday that includes bike races and giveaways.
Barbara Crain, event organizer, said she organizes the annual event for the kids in the Glenn County community and local businesses, racers and their teams donate the bikes and helmets.
“This night is designed for the kids to have some fun,” said Crain.
Before the races begin, Crain said a bike giveaway will be held and children can enter at no cost.
“There is no cost to enter to win a bike,” said Crain. “All they have to do is sign up.”
Cain said at the last bike event held in 2019, 119 kids registered to win a bike and 44 bikes and helmets were given away.
According to Crain, 80 children also participated in the bike races at the last event so organizers have divided the races in four age-based divisions this year.
Children that would like to participate in the races are asked to bring a bike and a helmet to the event and races are expected to get underway at about 6:45, according to Crain.
“The bike races are so much fun,” said Crain. “The kids get out on the track and race their bikes trying to win a trophy.”
Trophies will be awarded to the top four racers in the following divisions: three to five year olds, six to eight year olds, nine to 11 year olds and 12-14 year olds.
The kids bike day event will be held on Saturday at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo Street, Orland and the grandstands will open at 5 p.m.
Kids get in free with one paying adult.
For more information, call Barbara Crain at 321-9925 or email barbaracrain23@gmail.com.