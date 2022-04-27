After a two-year hiatus, a nearly 90-year-old tradition returns to Willows next week as organizers prepare to host the annual Lamb Derby festivities.
“It’s one of the few times of the year that the families get together down at the park and our community gathers to support one another,” said Hillary Goss, member of the Willows Lamb Derby Board of Directors,
According to Goss, the Lamb Derby was started during the Great Depression as a way to bring the camaraderie back to town.
“W.A. Bill Weinrich (then the Director of the Willows Chamber of Commerce) said why not celebrate our lambs, being we were a lamb community back then, so they did,” said Goss.
When he first proposed a celebration in Willows featuring sheep, he was laughed down but his persistence prevailed.
“There’s nothing cuter than a wooly lamb,” Weinrich is believed to have said while pitching his idea. “They are beautiful little creatures, more affectionate than a dog. They bring thousands of dollars each year to Glenn County. What is more delicious than lamb chops, or leg of lamb? They are a luxury in demand all over the world. Let’s advertise our lambs. We will have a parade of lambs, lamb races, a sheep-shearing contest for the principle features of the day. We will make the town people lamb conscious; we’ll make sheep more popular. In fact, we can pull off a show that will knock them over. It will be entirely original to boot.”
The first Lamb Derby event took place April 14, 1934, with the Chamber of Commerce sponsoring and Weinrich as general chairman, and admission was just .75 cents. The one-day event featured lamb races down Butte Street with 50 lambs competing, a band concert, a flower show sponsored by the garden section of the Monday Afternoon Club and the grand finale was an evening Ball at Memorial Hall.
Decades later, the festivities have grown into a weeklong celebration of the community. This year, Goss said the Lamb Derby will be held May 2-8, kicking off Monday with the Lost Lamb Clues competition.
“There will be two clues a day and you can find them at the Willows Hardware Store,” said Goss. “(The) winner receives $100.”
Clues will be posted at 9 a.m. each day of the festivities at the store located at 145 N. Butte St. in Willows.
On Thursday, the annual Scholarship Pageant will be held at Willows Memorial Hall, 525 W. Sycamore St. in Willows. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the pageant will start at 7 p.m. Goss said admission will be a $12 donation at the door or $10 if you have a Lamb Derby button.
“Lamb Derby buttons will be out and about town the week prior and week of till sold out,” said Goss. “They are a donation of $1.”
On Friday, there will be a carnival set up at the Little League Baseball Field parking lot from 4 p.m. until dark. There will also be a grill open until 8 p.m.
“Saturday is the big day,” said Goss. “We are trying to bring back our kiddie parade which will be at 9:45 a.m. then the big parade will follow at 10 a.m.”
The Lamb Derby Parade will run parallel to Northern Valley Indian Health, 207 N. Butte St., Willows, and go down Sycamore Street.
“After the parade we hope lots will attend down at Jensen Park where we will have our Lamb barbeque starting at 11:30 a.m.,” said Goss.
The annual parade awards ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. and the Wadding Beauty, Muscle Man and Diaper Derby will all begin around 1:30 p.m. in front of the big gazebo at the park, said Goss.
“There will be a softball tournament going all day, information booths, craft booths, food booths and we have heard there might be a mechanical bull too!,” said Goss.
The carnival will be open all day Saturday as well.
For more information, call 530-934-2968 or email WillowsLambDerby@gmail.com.