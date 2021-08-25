Laws and Paws music festival returns Saturday

Law enforcement personnel will be out in full force on Saturday for the annual Laws and Paws music festival.
The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit has hosted the Laws and Paws Music Festival as a fundraiser to help fund the Orland PD K9 unit for the past seven years.
“It got started as a good way to get support for the K-9 unit as it is completely donation funded,” said Officer Thomas Roenspie. “Without the community’s donation and support there would not be a K-9 Unit.”
This year’s festival will feature the Cripple Creek Band with special guest White Water.
Roenspie, said in addition to the music, there will also be food, a bounce house and K-9 demonstrations.
They also have a new K-9 Unit T-shirt design and hats that people can purchase.
The event not only raises money for the local K-9 Unit, but also gives the community an opportunity to interact with the officers and the dogs, said organizers.
In the past the event has raised around $6,000 to $7,000 for the K-9 unit.
The Laws and Paws Music Festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4-10 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.
Admission costs $5 at the gate.
For more information, visit the Orland PD K9 Facebook page.