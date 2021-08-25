Laws and Paws music festival returns Saturday

The Orland Police Department K-9 unit will host the eighth annual Laws and Paws Music Festival at the Glenn County Fairgrounds on Saturday. 

Law enforcement personnel will be out in full force on Saturday for the annual Laws and Paws music festival. 

The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit has hosted the Laws and Paws Music Festival as a fundraiser to help fund the Orland PD K9 unit for the past seven years.

“It got started as a good way to get support for the K-9 unit as it is completely donation funded,” said Officer Thomas Roenspie. “Without the community’s donation and support there would not be a K-9 Unit.” 

This year’s festival will feature the Cripple Creek Band with special guest White Water.

Roenspie, said in addition to the music, there will also be food, a bounce house and K-9 demonstrations. 

They also have a new K-9 Unit T-shirt design and hats that people can purchase. 

The event not only raises money for the local K-9 Unit, but also gives the community an opportunity to interact with the officers and the dogs, said organizers. 

In the past the event has raised around $6,000 to $7,000 for the K-9 unit. 

The Laws and Paws Music Festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 28, from 4-10 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.

Admission costs $5 at the gate. 

For more information, visit the Orland PD K9 Facebook page.

