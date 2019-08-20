The Laws and Paws will be out in full force for the annual music festival on Saturday.
The Orland Police Department K-9 Unit hosts the Laws and Paws Music Festival each year and this will be the seventh installment of the annual fundraiser.
Officer Grant Carmon, an event organizer, said there will be a bounce house, face painting, K-9 demonstrations and, new this year, there will be a cornhole tournament.
Carmon said they’re also expecting to have the California Highway Patrol bring one of their canines as well as the Air Force bringing some of their dogs.
There will also be food trucks, funnel cakes and snowcones.
“Plenty of stuff for the whole family,” Carmon said.
They also have a new K-9 Unit T-shirt design and hats that people can purchase.
He said the event not only raises money for the local K-9 Unit, but also gives the community an opportunity to interact with the officers and the dogs.
“Since our program is mostly sponsored through fundraisers and donations, it’s what keeps us going,” Carmon said. “... It’s a good opportunity for us to interact with the community.”
He said people are amazed to see the two different sides of the dogs – the sociable dogs that people can interact with but the canines also participate in demonstrations of their work.
“(The dogs) have good personalities, where they can interact with the community, but when it’s time to go to work, they’re able to flip the switch,” Carmon said.
They typically raise around $6,000 or $7,000 for the K-9 unit but Carmon said he hopes to raise $10,000.
He said they have two dogs and it costs about $7,200 per year in training costs alone – not including food, vet bills, equipment, etc.
The Laws and Paws Music Festival will be on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. at the Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E Yolo St., Orland.
“It’s a family event … there’s something for everyone,” Carmon said.