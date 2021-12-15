The Willows Volunteer Fire Department worked with Marlena Sparkman and Glenn Medical Center to decorate a more than 75 foot tree in front of the Medical Center.
In return for their donated time, Glenn Medical Center donated $750 to the Willows Volunteer Fire Department. The money will go in their general fund and will be used to help purchase additional equipment.
Evan Hutson, volunteer firefighter and membership coordinator, said they are looking for more volunteers and provide training.
Anyone interested in volunteering can call Hutson at 530-943-3321.