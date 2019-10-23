The VFW Post 1770 Auxiliary thanks Alsco Geyer Ace Hardware store and employees for hosting the Sept. 27, 2019 jumbo hot dog fundraiser. All funds collected are going towards Wreaths Across America.
Thanks to Alsco Geyer Ace hardware, our community and the VFW Post 1770 Auxiliary collected $1,100. Thank you, Mar Val Food Stores, for donating the ice.
A wreath is $15.
Our mission is to remember, honor, and teach.
Remember our fallen U.S. veterans, honor those who served, teach your children the value of freedom.
The laying of wreaths ceremonies will be held Dec. 14 at the Willows Cemetery at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend and assist in the laying of wreaths.
For more information, call Jane Wrinkle at 514-5183 or Carol Lemenager at 519-2396.
Thank you once again to Also Geyer Ace Hardware for your community support.