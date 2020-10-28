Willows VFW Post 1770 Aux. would like to thank the following business and organizing for their participation and/or donation for our recent scavenger hunt: VFW Post 1770, Ace Hardware, Brickyard Gym, Carte blanche, The Gathering, The Gathering Marketplace, The Quilt Corral, A-Plus Towing, Vintage Nest, U.S. Forest Service, Elinita’s, Glenn County Sheriff, Donut Wheel, ITF, Botanick, Glenn Made, Napa Auto, Valley Truck and Tractor, Willows Mar Val Food Store, Kelly Scanlon-HHSA, Glenn County Shopper, The Girl Scouts, N & S Tractor, Black Bear Diner, Santa Rosa First Church of God, Mr. Paul Niehues-WWII Veteran-Thank you for your service and sacrifices Mr. Niehues, U Jam Fitness w/Carmen Lopez, Willows Chamber of Commerce, Glenn County Air Pollution, and The Little Library.
Thank you to the teams that competed in the hunt.
Thank you, Sacramento Valley Mirror and Glenn County Transcript for printing our news releases.
Also, on the same day the VFW Aux. held a hot dog fundraiser for their adopt of soldier.
Thank you, Linda Joseph, Kathi Meckfessel, and Jaime Spooner, for staffing the sale.
Thank you, Willows Community, for your support. The VFW Aux. raised $1,361.
Thank you, Willows Mar Val Food Store for the use of your parking lot for the start and finish line for our scavenger hunt, the west outside cover area for our hot dog sale.
Thank you, store manager, Armando Bautista and employees for your continue community support.
– Carol Lemenager
VFW Post 1770 Aux. Member