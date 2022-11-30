Dear Editor,
Just-published federal documents (see attached) show that a slaughterhouse near Orland violated federal law when staff ineffectively shot a pig in the head twice—leaving the animal severely wounded but fully conscious for 11 minutes—before her pain was finally ended. Victims like these suffer tremendous pain and psychological terror during their protracted deaths, which occur disturbingly often at slaughterhouses.
But even the best-run slaughterhouses are still violently killing individuals with personalities and feelings. Four-footed animals killed for their flesh feel pain every bit as much as humans do and value their lives, just as you and I value ours. They can’t wait for the meat industry—or the law—to protect them from pain and suffering.
That’s one of the reasons why PETA encourages everyone to eat vegan foods rather than animal-based ones.
Sincerely,
Daniel Paden
Vice President of Evidence Analysis, PETA
Norfolk, VA