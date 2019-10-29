The VFW Post 1770 Aux. thanks Mar Val Food Store and employees for the Oct. 17 Tri-Tip Dinner fundraiser. All the food was donated, with all funds collected going towards the VFW Post 1770 Aux. Wreaths Across America. Thanks to Mar Val Food Store and our community, the VFW Post 1770 Aux. collected $1,320. The wreaths will be laid on the veteran’s graves on Dec. 14 ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Willows Cemetery.
Public is welcome.
Thank you once again to Mar Val Food Store for your community support.
Carol Lemenager
VFW Post 1770 Aux. member