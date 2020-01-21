Yuba Community College District wants more of our tax dollars – this time $228.4 million.
They have a lot of nerve since we are currently paying on four Yuba College School Bonds:
Series A – $29,504,047 – 11 years remaining.
Series B – $65,492,278 – 26 years remaining.
Series C – $34,935,795 – 30 years remaining.
Series D – $26,500,000 – 19 years remaining.
In reviewing the 31-item project list for Measure C, it is extremely general in nature citing such things as “heating, ventilation and cooling systems, irrigation piping systems, maintenance issues,” and many others. The project list is very similar to the list provided for Measure Q approved by the voters in 2016.
The majority of the items listed should have been taken care of under the previous bond and on-going routine maintenance. Why weren’t they?
Perhaps it is because the district has a $52 million pension debt, a $48 million unfunded retiree healthcare debt, is paying $310,000 a year in rent for an administration office in downtown Yuba City and pays top administrators $200,000 to $300,000 a year in salaries and benefits.
The college district includes all of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties and portions of Butte, Glenn, Lake, Placer and Yolo counties.
Those of you who rent should be concerned – if property taxes go up, your rent will go up to cover the increase.
The total cost to the taxpayers is estimated to be $412 million.
Vote no on Measure C!
– Pat Miller, President
Sutter County Taxpayers Association