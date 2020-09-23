The VFW Post 1770 Aux. thanks Mar Val Food Stores and employees for the September 17, 2020 enchiladas dinner fund raiser. All the food was donated by Mar Val food stores and prepared by their employees, with all the funds collected going towards the VFW Post 1770 Aux. Wreaths Across America.
Thanks to Mar Val Food Store and our community the VFW Aux. Collected $1,336.00.
The wreaths will be laid on the veteran’s graves on December 19, 2020, ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Willows cemetery.
Public is welcome.
Thank you once again Mar Val Food Store for your community support.
– Carol Lemenager
VFW Post 1770 Aux. Member