Dear Editor,
My name is Allison Thomas, and I am a member of the Orland High School S.W.A.T. (Students Working Against Tobacco). I have been a member for three years and I am the current President of the coalition. Our S.W.A.T. group works to inform members of our community and fellow peers about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine.
Our coalition would like to formally welcome Officer Kat Lowery and congratulate her on this new position as the Orland Unified School Resource Officer. Recently, students have turned to unhealthy coping mechanisms like vaping or damaging school property. I have found plumes of smoke escaping the bathrooms during class time on numerous occasions. Having Officer Lowery at Orland High will provide a sense of safety, protection, and guidance for the young moldable minds of those who attend. Our S.W.A.T. group is eager to collaborate with Officer Lowery to educate and prevent tobacco usage among our peers and help with any upcoming events or projects!
Sincerely,
Allison Thomas, Orland