While the Orland Free Library and Willows Public Library – including the Bayliss and Elk Creek libraries – are closed due to the coronavirus emergency, there are still ways for people to enjoy books, magazines and more online.
Jody Meza, director for the libraries, said it’s been hard having the library doors closed for both the patrons and staff.
“For a lot of patrons, we were a lifeline whether it was for reading material or using public computers,” Meza said.
She said it’s hard for those who work at the library knowing they can’t provide these services and they also miss the people who came through the library.
But, there are other resources.
“The thing is we still have a lot of online resources that we’re trying to promote,” Meza said.
People can access electronic and audiobooks as well as online magazines by visiting the libraries’ websites. There are also other open access resources for teaching and learning.
Meza said the only thing a local needs to access these resources is the barcode number found on the back of their library card.
“Each vendor is set up a little different but all of them come down to the barcode number on the back of everybody’s library card,” she said.
Some of the educational resources – that the library doesn’t typically offer – have been added because the vendors are offering them for free during the next few months because of the situation. All that’s needed is a library card.
Meza said that typically, they can’t offer these resources because they’re out of the libraries’ price range.
“With people not being able to go out and go to the public library or go to school or their normal activities, this is just one way to continue learning,” Meza said. “Continuing education is so important and with all the drawback that’s going on, at least we can offer online access.”
Along with the educational resources, e-books and magazines, Meza said they’re also sharing other interactive activities – such as virtual museum tours – on the libraries’ Facebook pages.
“Try to check in with the libraries’ Facebook pages and websites because we’re going to keep people connected … with both education and entertainment,” Meza said.
For more information, visit www.cityofwillows.org/dept/library or www.orlandfreelibrary.wordpress.com or the Willows Public Library and Orland Free Library Facebook pages.
People can also email willowslibrary@yahoo.com or orlandfreelibrary@yahoo.com or call the Willows library at 934-5156 or the Orland library at 865-1640.
What to do if you lost or don’t have a library card
Meza said those who may have lost or don’t have a library card can contact the library and they will either tell people their card number or help set them up with a card.
Currently, people don’t have to worry about paperwork or things like address verification – at least until the libraries reopen.
Meza said they can scan and email a library card application to people or they can take information over the phone – they’ll make a note to take care of the rest once the libraries reopen.
