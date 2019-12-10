With hot cider in hand, people lined the streets of downtown Willows to watch the variety of vehicles draped with holiday lights drive by on Saturday.
The annual Willows Light Parade included displays from Artois Fire Department, Willows Fire Department, the Willows Lamb Derby and even large tractors and farming vehicles.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also waved as they rode by on a lighted train.
After the parade, people gathered around a tree in the Willows downtown plaza to wait for Santa to light it.
After the tree lighting, the theme for the 2020 Willows Lamb Derby was announced as “Roaring 20s.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus then sat in front of their lighted train to listen to the holiday wishes of the eager children who lined up to sit on Santa’s lap – as each left, they were handed a candy cane.