The Little Things Closet hosted a two-day Clothing and Hygiene Drive over the weekend in both Willows and Orland to collect donations for children in need.
Christina McCoy-Brock, president and founder of the Little Things Closet, said they were able to collect clothing, shoes and a variety hygiene products.
“It means a lot,” McCoy-Brock said. “I wish I could show them how much the kids need this and how much they appreciate it.”
She said there wasn’t a big turnout for the events but believes the heat was a factor in that.
However, people have been reaching out to McCoy-Brock about having her pick up donations, she said.
Items that were collected, along with items already in the closet, will be distributed during the Glenn County Office of Education’s backpack and school supplies distribution in Willows, Orland and Hamilton City.
McCoy-Brock founded the Little Things Closet nonprofit last year after seeing a Facebook video about teachers collecting items like socks, underwear, toothbrushes and shoes for children in need.
“The main goal is to not have kids worry about the little things like having a hairbrush,” she said in a previous interview.
McCoy-Brock said if anyone still has items they would like to donate, “I would be happy to pick it up.”
People can donate gently used clothes and shoes, new toothbrushes, deodorant and other hygiene products.
People can contact The Little Things Closet Group or The Little Things Closet Facebook pages to donate or for more information.