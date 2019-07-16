It’s all about the little things.
The Little Things Closet is hosting a clothing and hygiene drive in Willows and Orland to collect items for children in need.
Christina McCoy-Brock, president and founder of the nonprofit, started the Little Things Closet last year after seeing a Facebook video about teachers collecting items like socks, underwear, toothbrushes and shoes for children in need.
“The main goal is to not have kids worry about the little things like having a hairbrush,” McCoy-Brock said.
She said she set up tables and gave away clothes for students at the Glenn County Office of Education backpack distribution last year.
The clothing and hygiene drive will take place over two days, one in Orland and one in Willows.
The Orland drive will be on July 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 131 E Walker St. and the one in Willows will be on July 28 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 311 S Villa Ave.
“Everything stays local and everything that’s collected will stay with the respective town,” McCoy-Brock said.
People can donate gently used clothes, toothbrushes, deodorant and other hygiene products. Everything collected will be distributed through the Glenn County Office of Education’s backpack distribution for low-income students.
“Just one item would make a world of difference because when we add that up, it makes a difference for these kids,” McCoy-Brock said.