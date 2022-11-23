Local author to host book signing

Award-winning Northern California author Steven T. Callan will host a book signing event at Glenn County Office of Education’s Rusty Wagon boutique in Orland on Dec. 3.
According to a release issued by The Rusty Wagon, the author will be signing copies of his latest book and first novel, “The Case of the Missing Game Warden,” which was recently named a Best First Novel award finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards – the largest international awards program for independent publishers and authors.
Callan grew up in Orland, where he spent his high school years playing baseball and basketball, as well as hunting and fishing.
“With an insatiable interest in wildlife, he never missed an opportunity to ride along on patrol with his father, a California Fish and Game warden,” read the release.
Callan went on to graduate from California State University, Chico, and attended graduate school at California State University, Sacramento, before being hired by the California Department of Fish and Game in 1974.
Callan has also earned numerous awards for his work in wildlife protection, according to the release.
“He began his career as a game warden near the Colorado River, promoted to patrol lieutenant in the Riverside/San Bernardino area, and spent the remainder of his 30-year enforcement career in Shasta County,” read the release.
Callan described his latest work – which is published by Coffeetown Press of Seattle, an imprint of Epicenter Press – as “a mystery, an adventure, a love story, a coming-of-age tale, and a celebration of nature” and much of the action takes place in Glenn and Butte counties, particularly Gridley.
“My love of nature is what drives my writing,” said Callan. “I include a conservation message in everything I write.”
Callan’s first two books, both nonfiction and published by Coffeetown Press, earned excellent reviews and captured awards. His debut book, “Badges, Bears, and Eagles,” was a 2013 Book of the Year award finalist (ForeWord Reviews). His second book, “The Game Warden’s Son,” was named Best Outdoor Book of 2016 by the Outdoor Writers Association of California.
“I’m honored that the Rusty Wagon has invited me to do a book signing; I’m proud of the work they do for the community,” said Callan in a statement.
The Rusty Wagon is located at 420 Walker St., Orland. The book signing will be held Dec. 3 and the store carries all three of Callan’s books. During the signing, refreshments will be served.
For more information, call The Rusty Wagon at 530-988-9132 or visit www.steventcallan.com.