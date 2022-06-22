Local author to speak in Gridley on Thursday

Award-winning Northern California author Steven T. Callan will give a presentation about his latest book and first novel, “The Case of the Missing Game Warden,” at the Gridley Library on Thursday.
Callan grew up in Orland, where he spent his high school years playing baseball and basketball, as well as hunting and fishing.
“With an insatiable interest in wildlife, he never missed an opportunity to ride along on patrol with his father, a California Fish and Game warden,” read a release issued by his publicist. Callan went on to graduate from California State University, Chico, and attended graduate school at California State University, Sacramento, before being hired by the California Department of Fish and Game in 1974.
“He began his career as a game warden near the Colorado River, promoted to patrol lieutenant in the Riverside/San Bernardino area, and spent the remainder of his 30-year enforcement career in Shasta County,” read the release.
Callan has also earned numerous awards for his work in wildlife protection, according to the release.
“My love of nature is what drives my writing,” said Callan. “I include a conservation message in everything I write.”
Callan described his latest work – which is published by Coffeetown Press of Seattle – as “a mystery, an adventure, a love story, a coming-of-age tale, and a celebration of nature” and much of the action takes place in Glenn and Butte counties, particularly Gridley.
According to the release, the novel is already garnering high praise from readers, who have told Callan they are eagerly awaiting the second novel in his Henry Glance series.
“Callan’s book was recently selected as a ‘Best First Novel’ award finalist in the Next Generation Indie Book Awards, the largest international awards program for independent publishers and authors,” read the release.
Callan’s first two books, both nonfiction and published by Coffeetown Press, earned excellent reviews and captured awards. His debut book, “Badges, Bears, and Eagles,” was a 2013 Book of the Year award finalist (ForeWord Reviews). His second book, “The Game Warden’s Son,” was named Best Outdoor Book of 2016 by the Outdoor Writers Association of California.
Gridley Friends of the Library will host Callan’s author talk and presentation at the Gridley Library, 299 Spruce St., Gridley, on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
Copies of “The Case of the Missing Game Warden” will be available at the presentation as well.
For more information, call the Gridley Library at 530-552-5652 or visit www.steventcallan.com.