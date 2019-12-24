Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Chico woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Saturday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 12:05 a.m., Olivia Ascarrunz, 24, of Chico was driving her Honda Civic north on State Route 45 north of Road 56.
However, due to Ascarrunz’s alleged level of intoxication, she allowed her vehicle to drift off the right side of the road and collided with a metal mile post marker before becoming stuck in the mud.
She sustained no injuries as a result of the collision.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the collision and Ascarrunz was placed under arrest.
Two suffer injuries in collision
Two people were sent to the hospital following a collision on Sunday evening in Butte City, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 9:10 p.m., Enrique Hernandez, 28, of Colusa was driving his Ford west on State Route 162 when he was unable to navigate the 90-degree left turn within Butte City.
Hernandez allowed the Ford to leave the right side of the road, where the vehicle collided with a utility pole.
Passengers of the vehicle were Guadalupe Mendez, 30, of Williams; Jose Nolasco, 30, of Marysville; and Erica Velazquez, 22, of Marysville.
According to the press release, Nolasco and Velazquez were unrestrained in the rear of the vehicle.
Both were transported to Enloe Hospital – Nolasco suffered major injuries and Velazquez suffered moderate injuries.
Drugs and/or alcohol were determined not to be factors in the collision and no arrests were made.