Man arrested on suspicion of DUI
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on Dec. 24 in a single-vehicle crash, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 4 p.m., Kirk Hubbard, 45, of Sacramento was driving his Ford on County Road 39 west of Highway 99W.
Hubbard stated he was traveling at 65 mph.
Due to his alleged level of intoxication, Hubbard made an unsafe turning movement and allowed the Ford to leave his lane and collided with a guardrail, according to the press release.
The vehicle continued in a westerly direction down an embankment and collided with a concrete culvert.
After the collision, Hubbard exited the Ford and was contacted by a homeowner.
There were no injuries as a result of the collision. Hubbard was subsequently arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.
Woman suffers major injuries in crash
A woman was sent to the hospital with major injuries following a collision on Sunday morning, according to a press release from the California Highway Patrol.
At around 8:15 a.m., Annelissa Gomez, 25, of Stockton was driving her 2004 Mitsubishi Galant west on State Route 162, west of County Road 302 at approximately 60 mph.
Gomez reportedly lost control of her vehicle, causing it to drive off the north roadway edge.
As her Mitsubishi drove onto the north shoulder of State Route 162, Gomez steered to the left and the vehicle re-entered and crossed the roadway of State Route 162 in a southwesterly direction.
The Mitsubishi continued onto the south shoulder of the road where it struck a wire fence, causing the vehicle to overturn.
As it rolled, the roof struck the dirt/grass field on the south shoulder.
The Mitsubishi continued to overturn and came to a rest on its wheels in the field.
Gomez was reportedly not wearing her seat belt and was taken to Enloe Medical Center with major injuries.