Glenn County reported 91 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Saturday, according to Glenn County Public Health. Thirty-seven of these cases are currently active.
This is an increase in total cases of 26 from last Monday.
Laura Medina, of Glenn County Public Health, said they have received 884 negative test results.
It’s recommended that people stay home if they don’t feel well, avoid large groups or social gatherings, wash hands frequently, wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Medina said that because of Glenn County’s increase in COVID-19 cases per capita over the last two weeks, the state is monitoring the county.
She said this means they are engaging in conversations with the monitoring team to come up with mitigation strategies – such as possibly setting up an OptumServe testing site in the county, currently there is one in Chico.
However, Medina said if the case numbers continue to increase, more action may need to be taken – such as where Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked certain counties to close bars.
The OptumServe testing site in Chico is open to Glenn County residents and is located at the Chico Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair St.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 1-888-634-1123 or by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting.
For more information, contact Glenn County Public Health at 934-6588, visit www.countyofglenn.net/COVID19 or visit the Glenn County Health and Human Services Agency – HHSA Facebook page.