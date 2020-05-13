The agriculture industry is an ever-changing world with new technology always being implemented and tinkered with to make operations safer for everyone involved.
Automation:
Kelli Evans, local farmer and board member with Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau, said farming work is transitioning to a number of automated programs to consolidate the day-to-day processes.
“The industry is looking to how we can automate more processes in the field from driverless equipment to equipment that can shake peaches so you don’t have to have labor to pick it,” Evans said in a statement. “All the equipment manufacturers work several years on a new project before it comes to the farmer.”
Evans said a farmer must go through a safety program on any new equipment before it is released into the field, adding that any new technology must be designed to meet the new process.
Underground Power:
Another potential hazard on the farm is working around underground power lines.
Evans said local farmers use a program called “811 Dig,” which is a number that technicians call before any digging happens on the farm.
“We call the electrical company and they will come out and mark where any electrical underground lines are so no one gets hurt,” Evans said. “We also have safety programs that all employees take once a year about how to be safe around above power lines.”
Stray voltage, an electrical occurrence between a pair of objects that shouldn’t have any voltage between them, is avoided with routine maintenance, said Betsy Karle, county director for UC Cooperative Extension (Glenn County).
Karle said stray voltage can impact a dairy farm, which has anywhere from 100 cows to 5,000 for a large dairy in Northern California.
“Proper installation and maintenance is important for safety in (any) milking facility,” Karle said.
Flight Zone:
Another factor on a dairy is what Karle calls the “flight zone.”
“Cows are more docile (but) still kick from time to time,” Karle said. “Workers need to hone animal handling skills and being aware of a cow’s flight zone – how close you can get to her before she moves away.”
Workers need to move away “calmly,” Karle said, because a spooked cow is an unsafe cow.
“It could be dangerous,” Karle said.
Cows usually eat three or four hours per day, then rest 12 to 14 hours.
Karle said resting is a key element to “convert the feed energy to milk.”
On most dairy farms, cattle are usually all female, because bulls are naturally aggressive and can be a safety hazard, Karle said.
“We try to not use bulls on dairies,” Karle said.
Without any males, Karle said artificial insemination was instituted to allow a dairy to progress genetically more quickly.
“Each cow is bred to have a calf per year,” Karle said. “Dairy employees are trained to perform artificial insemination.”
Lock Out, Tag Out:
Another new feature looking to cutdown on the possibility for accidents in the field is what Evans calls “Lock Out, Tag Out.”
“The most common hazard on the farm is people getting run over by tractors,” Evans said. “Lock Out, Tag Out, which is a safety procedure used in the industry and research settings to ensure that machines are properly shut off and not able to be started up again prior to the completion of maintenance or repair work. This is just one of many safety measures we take on to make sure everyone is safe.”