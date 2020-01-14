Jocelyn Anderson works on her family’s farm just outside of Willows, and has taken on a number of leadership roles in the agriculture industry.
Recently, she participated in the Leadership Farm Bureau Program – which aims to help participants enhance their backgrounds in communication, team building, advocacy and the Farm Bureau organization.
Anderson grew up in Glenn County – she graduated from Orland High School – and before coming back to the farm, she pursued a number of ventures, such as teaching.
“I started working on the family farm again and I wanted to get involved with the community and agriculture,” Anderson said.
She comes from a long line of farmers – her grandparents and great-grandparents on both sides of her family were farmers.
“I really enjoy it. I love learning from my dad and I feel like I learn something new everyday,” Anderson said.
She serves on the Glenn County Farm Bureau Board, the Young Farmers and Ranchers State Committee and was recently appointed to the American Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.
Anderson said she got involved in the Farm Bureau because she wanted to look at other opportunities and look at agriculture as a bigger picture.
Stephanie Younger, Leadership Farm Bureau program director, said California Farm Bureau Federation’s program is open to California Farm Bureau members statewide.
“(The program aims) to help farmers develop leadership skills to share the message about what they’re doing on their farm with the public and legislators – so when they’re making legislative decisions they know about how they’re affecting farmers,” Younger said.
She said there were several sessions throughout 2019 – some of which included trips to the state capitol, Washington, D.C. and field tours.
Sessions also included visiting the California Farm Bureau and talks about agricultural issues. Younger said they also took a trip to Washington state that focused on labor and water – they select a state with issues similar to what is faced in California.
“It’s beneficial for the Farm Bureau because now we have members who understand issues a little better, how issues impact people throughout the state,” Younger said. “... We hope members that go through this program that they’re to take on leadership positions in their community.”
Anderson said she learned a number of things throughout the program – such as how to work with different types of people, gaining a better understanding of the California Farm Bureau at a state level, advocacy for agriculture and more.
“I think it was really great to be able to gain some of the leadership skills that we learned about,” she said. “... I find it really important that you’re able to help the future of agriculture – protect our family farms, make sure fair regulations are being put in place ...”
The program also offered opportunities to learn about different industries in agriculture and that some face similar issues to each other.
“It’s great to be able to open up and see other industries in ag that have similar issues that we have,” she said.
Anderson said she wanted to be able to “bring those skills back to the community locally and be able to take what’s happening in Glenn County and make sure they’re heard on a state and federal level if needed.”
“I think it’s a great program that provides opportunities for Farm Bureau members and community leaders to advance your leadership skills and really see that bigger picture and practice those leadership skills,” she said.
For more information on the Leadership Farm Bureau Program, visit www.cfbf.com/leadership-farm-bureau/.