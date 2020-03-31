A $2 trillion coronavirus pandemic relief package was signed into law Friday by President Donald Trump – an effort to provide economic stimulus and relief for Americans.
The massive economic relief bill aims to bolster the economy through authorizing the Treasury Department to release $1,200 payments to millions of Americans and create programs to disperse nearly $1 trillion in loans and guarantees to businesses.
Local congressional Reps. John Garamendi (D-Fairfield) and Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale) both expressed support for the emergency legislation, though each noted issues with how the resolutions came about. The legislation passed in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday by a verbal vote, which doesn’t require a recorded vote total.
Garamendi, who represents the 3rd District, which includes Yuba and Sutter counties, said in an email statement that he’s glad leaders found a compromise to ensure the bill prioritizes workers.
“We have moved the proposal from corporations-focused to workers-first,” said Garamendi. “This new legislation has moved a great deal closer to America’s workers.”
LaMalfa, who represents the 1st District, which includes parts of Glenn, Placer and Nevada counties said in an email statement that the bill provides needed economic relief, but does so in a fiscally irresponsible way.
“We have spent billions – now trillions – of taxpayer dollars, tripling our debt incurred this fiscal year,” LaMalfa said. “There continues to be a great need, and Congress’s efforts, while creating an unsettling precedent on spending, can end the uncertainty and bring our economy back up to speed.”
Both representatives noted the positive impact that the individual payments will have for individuals and the economy. The one-time $1,200 payment is a non-taxable rebate to everyone who is not a dependent. Full benefits will apply to people with incomes of up to $75,000, (up to $150,000 for joint-filers) and gradually decrease to zero past $99,000 for individuals and $198,00 for joint-filers. Families will also receive $500 for each child.
“The cost associated with this bill is extraordinary, but the most vulnerable in our area need this support while they isolate and recover,” LaMalfa said.
Relief for small businesses (fewer than 500 employees) in the Yuba-Sutter area will come through the $350 billion set aside for loans and loan guarantees, as well as $10 billion in small business grants. Most loans will be forgiven if loan recipients keep employees on payroll during the emergency, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.
“For our small businesses, we won a significant expansion of fast relief for small businesses and made rent, mortgage and utility costs eligible for SBA loan forgiveness,” Garamendi said.
The payments to individuals have been promised within three weeks according to statements from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. He also said a new loan program would be established within the week.
Feinstein said in a press release that the agreement reached on the relief bill shows that Congress is serious about stabilizing the economy.
“With mass layoffs, unemployment claims at record highs and the American economy essentially placed on pause, Congress must steady the economy,” Feinstein said.