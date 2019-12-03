There will be a number of Vitalant blood drives during December.
Here are where people can donate this month:
- Willows Community Blood Drive – Thursday, Dec. 5, from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in McGoldrick Hall, 1129 W Wood St., Willows.
- Wilbur-Ellis Blood Drive (in memory of Gary Nunes) – Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on the bloodmobile, 6504 County Road 57, Willows.
- Syngenta Blood Drive – Thursday, Dec. 12, from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on the bloodmobile, 7770 County Road 29, Glenn.
- Willows Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Blood Drive – Thursday, Dec. 19, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 525 W Sycamore St., Willows.
It’s asked that people bring photo ID, and eat well and drink plenty of water prior to donating.