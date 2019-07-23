A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing another man on July 16, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to Grindstone Rancheria for a report of a man who was stabbed in the chest at Bush Street.
The incident occurred just before 1:24 a.m. and a woman called and reported that Tyler Lopez, 28, allegedly stabbed Joseph Peters, 31, in the chest, then went inside of a residence nearby.
According to the press release, Peters was transported in a private vehicle to Newville Road, where he met with a Glenn County sheriff’s sergeant, Orland police officers and Westside Ambulance.
Peters reported that he was walking down the street when Lopez called him over, according to the press release. After exchanging words briefly, Peters reportedly punched Lopez in the face and Lopez allegedly responded by stabbing Peters in the chest.
Peters provided a brief statement to a Glenn County sheriff’s sergeant prior to being transported to Enloe Hospital, where he was later treated and released with a minor injury.
Glenn County sheriff’s deputies were able to contact Lopez at Chris Crossing in Grindstone, according to the press release. Lopez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and booked into Glenn County Jail without incident.
According to the press release, Lopez was also wanted for questioning in connection to several other reported incidents of criminal activity that occurred at Grindstone Rancheria over the past several months.
He was named as a suspect in several residential burglaries, theft of firearms, being a felon in possession of firearms, vandalism, threatening juveniles, unlawful discharge of firearms and animal cruelty.
Glenn County sheriff’s detectives questioned Lopez in relation to the other reported crimes and forwarded the information to the Glenn County District Attorney’s Office.
Lopez is being held at Glenn County Jail on $100,000 bail.