A man was arrested after investigators located hundreds of marijuana plants growing behind a residence west of Willows on Aug. 20, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
Members of the Glenn Investigative Task Force, Glenn County Probation and Glenn County District Attorney’s Office conducted a marijuana compliance operation at a property on County Road 51, west of Willows.
Task force members had received complaints from Glenn County citizens in the area regarding a large outdoor marijuana grow, according to the press release.
During the operation, investigators located 383 marijuana plants growing in a field behind a residence at the location.
Rafael Chavez, 32, of Willows was contacted by Glenn Investigative Task Fore members. Chavez, who advised he was living at the residence on the property, was arrested and booked into Glenn County Jail on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana.
Recreational marijuana use became legal in California in January 2018. Adults age 21 and older may possess up to one ounce of dried marijuana or eight grams of concentrated cannabis under the law. They may also grow up to six plants for their personal use – subject to certain local and state restrictions.
It’s still a crime to sell marijuana in California – or possess it with the intent to sell it – other than with both a state and local license.
Glenn County adopted an ordinance that prohibits any outdoor marijuana to be grown in all zoning districts of the county. The ordinance also prohibits the delivery of marijuana.