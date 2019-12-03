A Hamilton City man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a collision on Saturday, according to a California Highway Patrol press release.
At around 6:10 p.m., Joel Sanchez, 35, of Hamilton City was driving his Toyota Tundra south on County Road P approaching the intersection with State Route 32 at an unknown speed.
Esau Lopez, 25, of Orland was driving his Kia Optima west on State Route 32 approaching the intersection at approximately 55 mph.
Sanchez reportedly failed to stop his vehicle at the stop limit line on the north side of the intersection and continued into the intersection. The Toyota collided with the front of the Kia.
Alejandro Ranjel, 25, of Orland was a passenger in Lopez’ vehicle and no injuries were reported.
According to the press release, alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the collision and Sanchez was arrested.