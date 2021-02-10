A man was arrested following a hit-and-run collision and high-speed pursuit last week in Glenn County.
At around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, Bilal Khan, 35, of Chico was driving his Infinity Q5 south on Interstate 5 in the No. 1 lane, just south of County Road 60 at 70 miles per hour, according to a press release from the Willows-area California Highway Patrol.
Michael Heath, 47, of Elk Grove was driving a Freight Liner south on I-5 in the No. 2 lane in the same location at 55 mph.
According to the press release, for unknown reasons, as Khan was passing Heath, Khan allowed his vehicle to veer to the right and the front of the Infinity collided with the rear of the Freight Liner.
After the Collision, Heath exited I-5 and contacted CHP.
Khan allegedly fled the scene and continued traveling south on I-5.
He was later apprehended after a high-speed pursuit.
No injuries were reported.