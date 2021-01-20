A Sacramento man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire at a church in Willows on Sunday.
On Sunday, Willows Fire personnel, along with deputies from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Humboldt Road in Willows for reports of a structure fire, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
Upon arrival, fire personnel and deputies observed a large amount of smoke coming from the vents on the north side of the church as well as a broken window.
Deputies made entry and searched the interior of the church for any potential suspects or fire victims, according to the press release. The deputies retreated from the building due to the fire and heavy smoke.
Deputies who entered the building later contacted the company nurse due to smoke inhalation, however, they didn’t require further medical attention.
Glenn County Sheriff’s deputies conducted an arson investigation with the assistance of the Willows Fire Department.
Randy Louis White, 35, of Sacramento reportedly admitted to breaking the window, entering the church and purposely starting fire to the building.
White was arrested and booked into Glenn County Jail – his bail was set at $200,000.
Those who have further information regarding the incident are asked to contact Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Draper at 934-6431.