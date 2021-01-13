A man was arrested in the Ord Bend area for allegedly transporting an explosive device, according to a press release from the Glenn County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, a Glenn County Sheriff’s deputy was flagged down by a person on State Route 45 and County Road 57. The victim reported the attempted theft of fuel from their ranch and provided the deputy with a description of the suspect, according to the press release.
The subject was later located in the Ord Bend area of Glenn County and was later identified as Richard Hodges, 32, out of the Redding area
Hodges was allegedly operating a reported stolen vehicle and transporting an explosive device.
Assistance was requested from the Butte County Interagency Bomb Team – they rendered the explosive safe.
Hodges was taken into custody and booked into Glenn County Jail on suspicion of possession of a destructive device, transportation of a destructive device, felon in possession of a stun gun, possession of stolen property, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and outstanding warrants out for his arrest out of Shasta County. He is being held without bail.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Deputy Lourenzo at 934-6431.